Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 11.28 am June 01 2019, 11.28 am

Guess whose birthday is it? R Madhavan, the man who still gets us weak in our knees, turns 49 on Saturday. The chocolate boy of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein has become an indispensable part of the Southern cinema, and Bollywood as well! But that demands a separate article altogether. For now, let us tell you, that Madhavan just discovered a pleasant co-incidence about his birthday!

He took to Twitter to give us a quick fact about the date i.e. 1st June. The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, which was founded in 1969, was brought under the supervision of the Department of Space of Indian Government on 1st June 1972. This was exactly two years after Madhavan's birth in 1970. Some of us share our birthdays with celebrities, which doubles the joy. But for Madhavan, the date surely brings in a lot of pride!

What are the chances ... ha ha ha 🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IJujhHoui3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 1, 2019

Incidentally (or coincidentally), the actor's next film is also about an ISRO scientist! Rocketry: The Nambi Effect revolves around the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Narayanan, also an aerospace engineer and a Padma Bhushan awardee, was falsely accused of espionage (spying) and arrested. In 1998, the Central Bureau of Investigation dismissed charges brought against him and freed him.

Madhavan will not only play the lead role but also took over the direction after original director Ananth Mahadevan had to pull out of the project owing to personal reasons.