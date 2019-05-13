R Madhavan's clean shaven look for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will help you beat your Monday blues

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 11.12 am May 13 2019, 11.12 am

Let's begin our Monday morning with a dose of handsome and who better than Maddy aka R Madhavan to serve it to us. Ever since he has appeared in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, R Madhavan has been the king of our hearts. Obviously, the majority of his fans are females as he paints this perfect picture to ogle at. His recent picture is one more reason to fall in love with him all over again. Madhavan's social media game is on point and ever since he got his raw salt and pepper look, courtesy 'age', he has become all the more desirable. Beard, killer looks and more; Madhavan raised the bar for all the men out there. And now, after two long years, he has gotten rid of his beard, and yet he is so handsome!

On Mother's day, Madhavan took to Instagram to share a picture of his clean-shaven look. It's a gift to his mom as she has been pestering him for long to get rid of his beard. That's what we derive from the caption. He also wrote about his upcoming film on Nambi Narayan, in which he is going to essay the role of Padma Bhushan award winner Nambi Narayan, a scientist, in the film called, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan's clean-shaven look to portray Nambi Narayan in his younger days.

Check out his picture below:

Dil ko tumse pyaar hua, pehli baar hua, tumse pyaar hua... heart's singing right?

However, this picture does not beat the fresh out of bath portrait that he had shared a few years ago. Yes, the same picture that got him millions of female fan followers in seconds. It was so hot that even his RHTDM co-star Dia Mirza couldn't resist commenting and went 'Uffooo'.

R Madhavan's Rocketery: The Nambi Effect is expected to hit the screens later this year. You are killer Maddy and we can't wait for this film.