Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 9.42 am July 01 2019, 9.42 am

R. Madhavan’s acting talent and dedication have made him one of the most appreciated actors in the industry, be it Bollywood or south. And his son, too, has got the same genes. No, it’s not in the field of acting as of now. The actor’s 13-year-old son Vedaant has made him a proud father by winning medals at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. Madhavan took it to his social media handles to share this news.

Check out R. Madhavan’s post here:

With all you Blessings, good wishes and Gods Grace ... Vedaant makes us very proud again.. 3 golds and a silver at the Junior Nationals Swim meet. His first individual National medals 🏅 . Asian next. Thank you so… https://t.co/CyXuSLxpsx — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 1, 2019

Vedaant won 3 golds and a silver at the event. Madhavan’s post also suggests that they will be next participating in Asian games. In 2018 as well, the actor shared a post on the social media when his son won his first medal for India at an International swim meet in Thailand.

Madhavan’s posted his son's achievement in 2018 as well:

Proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international… https://t.co/atStulnOAs — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 8, 2018

The actor is currently busy in his directorial debut with the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research organization Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested. The scientist was later set free in 1998 after the Central Bureau of Investigation dropped the charges raised against him. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award.

While speaking in Famously Filmfare- Tamil in March, the actor shared his desire to cast his own son for his biopic. He said, “I would want to direct my own biopic and want my son (Vedaant) to play my character.”

Madhavan’s next Bollywood project is Laxmmi Bomb, a horror-comedy slated to release in 2020. The movie is the remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana and will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.