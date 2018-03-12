Rannbhoomi: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan unite for a third film

Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for Sharat Kataria and Yash Raj Film's Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma, he is also awaiting the release of October this April. Films that are a clear departure from the commercial cinema that Dhawan has so effortlessly made his own. But just when we thought that off beat was the way forward for Varun this year, reports of a reunion with his favourite director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar emerged on Monday morning. The Judwaa 2 star will next be seen in Rannbhoomi. Johar took to social media to make the announcement.

So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ...@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/eiDBn9GUbc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2018

The trio has already worked on films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in the past but this latest one seems to be a far ambitious project. Raanbhoomi is a revenge drama which is a love story at heart and will release in Diwali, 2020. To announce a film almost 30 months prior to its release is unusual by Dharma standards and it looks like Johar wants to match the scale of the film with the right release date. The producer is currently at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival but sounded rather kicked about the development. In an interview to Bombay Times he said, "'Rannbhoomi' is Shashank’s colossal and ambitious imagination to attempt a hat-trick with Varun. Shashank and Varun make an epic blend of creative and commercial extravaganza, which is Dharma Productions’ vision for the next few projects."

A source close to the director says, "Shashank has had the idea for the film for almost three years now. Just after he completed Humpty. And while there is still much work to be done on the project, the time is right for it to now take shape."

Well with Humpty and Badri both Varun and Shashank have proved that they are a winning combination. Here's hoping Khaitan's dream project has a dream run at the box office too.