Raazi: Alia Bhatt sings the first song with Shankar Mahadevan and it will make you feel patriotic

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood right now, pulling off spectacular performances in some of the most challenging roles. Her upcoming film, Raazi will see her playing the role of an Indian spy who gets married to a Pakistani officer during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Alia is now hard at work promoting the film and as such, she arrived at a reality show called Rising Star 2. The Dear Zindagi star grabbed the mike along with singer Shankar Mahadevan and did a karaoke.

Alia sang the first song of Raazi titled, Aye Watan and the patriotic number will make you feel proud of being an Indian. Shankar shared the moment on his Instagram handle. It was already clear that Alia is a good singer when the diva crooned the song ‘Samjhawan’ from her film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The trailer of Raazi was recently released and the actress was critically praised for her performance. The wait is now on till it hits the theatres.

You’re the best actor mommy 😘😘😘😘😘 https://t.co/0WhYCm47c2 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 16, 2018

Raazi will also be the first time that Alia will be working with Soni Razdan, her mother, who takes up the same role on-screen. In a tweet, Alia said that Soni is the best actor. It is being reported that Soni has a very short role in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Soni had shared a picture of herself and Alia from the sets.

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. The film releases on May 11 and also stars Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar.