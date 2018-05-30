Raazi: As the Alia Bhatt starrer hits a century, dad Mahesh Bhatt has a sweet message for his daughter

Alia Bhatt is going through the golden phase of her career. Her latest film Raazi won the hearts of the audience and entered the Rs 100 crore club. The Meghna Gulzar directed film which also starred Vicky Kaushal released 2 weeks back, but it is still going strong in the cinema halls.

With the film’s success, the actor’s tally of hit films has just increased. Alia Bhatt is presently the only actress to have a 100 percent track record at the box-office with her last few films like Badrinath ki Dilhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and others have not only been a hit with the critics but have also made moolah at the box-office.

And looks like the actor’s father ace director Mahesh Bhatt is in awe of his daughter’s achievements. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video where her father Mahesh Bhatt is seen praising and motivating her. Here have a look at the video:

[video width="480" height="854" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/aliaabhatt_29_5_2018_17_27_52_698.mp4"][/video]

Not long ago. Alia had shared a video of her dotting father Mahesh Bhatt who was seen giving Alia a piece of her advice. Have a look at the cute video:

Papa #MaheshBhatt’s advice to #AliaBhatt A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on May 27, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

Well looks like Mahesh Bhatt is a proud father and he isn’t shy away from praising his daughter.

On the work front, Alia seems to have a packed schedule as the actress will next be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The actress is currently shooting for Abhishek Varman’s Kalank which boasts the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur.