Raazi has impressive run at the box office; expected to hit the 100 crore mark

Raazi is making an impressive go at the box office. Collections for the Meghna Gulzar directorial has witnessed steady pick-up owing to positive word-of-mouth. After making nearly Rs 33 crore over the weekend, the Alia Bhatt film raked in Rs 6 crore on Monday; taking the total collections so far to Rs 39 crore.

According to Box Office India, the film is likely to have a solid run till the release of the much awaited Race 3. Totalling around 39 crore net in four days, collections for the week are expected to come in at around 54-55 crore net. Box Office India also reports that low ticket prices seem to have led to the 15-20% drop from collections on Friday, otherwise the numbers would fall in the same range. The stronghold at the box office has led to expectations that the film will bring in Rs 90 or 100 crore net during its time in theatres.

The reviews for Raazi have been strong. Even Bollywood biggies like Rajkummar Hirani and Abhishek Bachchan took to their social media handles to praise the film and the performances of the cast. Alia's father and top director Mahesh Bhatt also took to Twitter to state that Raazi is his daughter's career-best performance till date.

Saw #raazi. It’s an outstanding film and @meghnagulzar a master storyteller. Watch it for a great story and amazing performances from @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 and all others. Salutes @JungleePictures @karanjohar — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 10, 2018

Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! @aliaa08 is…simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother @vickykaushal09, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 10, 2018

Alia my girl u are flying higher and higher !

Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love @aliaa08 #Raazi pic.twitter.com/wUJaCtkHym — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 14, 2018

Alia’s remarkable performance has impressed fans again. The 25-year-old played the role of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani officer. Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal plays the male lead and he too has been lauded for his performance. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film has already checked itself into the record books as the fifth highest Hindi film opening in 2018.