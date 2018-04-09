Raazi posters: Alia Bhatt is all set for her mission as a daughter, wife and spy

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing screen space together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, Raazi. Alia Bhatt took to social media ON April 8 to launch the teaser for the film whose trailer will be released tomorrow. Today, both Alia and Vicky put out posters of the film. The film is based on a novel by Harinder Sikka, titled Calling Sehmat.

The newest poster shows Alia with Rajit Kapoor who is kissing her forehead. Rajit will possibly play Alia’s father in the film. The poster also shows two people embracing each other, just below the picture of Alia and Rajit.

Meanwhile Alia’s co-star, Vicky also shared a poster where he is looking at Alia, as she looks back at him.

Alia will be playing the role of a spy who is married to a Pakistani military officer. The film is a story of love, patriotism and betrayal. Raazi is based on the context of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was earlier reported that the story is about a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani officer to spy for the Indian Intelligence.

And a SPY! The 3 #ShadesOfRaazi.. Poster and Trailer out TOM!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/u8iL4h5r8F — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2018

Alia already has a host of films under her belt that are critically acclaimed but she has never done a film such as Raazi. Talking about the film, Alia had told media outlets, “I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it.”

Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Alia’s husband from the Pakistani military. Raazi is staled to hit the theatres in May 11. The trailer will be out tomorrow.