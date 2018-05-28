Raazi rakes in Rs 100 crores, becomes Alia Bhatt's third to reach the mark

Bollywood actress and star Alia Bhatt reached new heights with her latest film Raazi hitting the box office with a bang. Doing wonders at the box office, the film has now entered the Rs 100 crore club. Raazi marks Alia’s third time to rake in Rs 100 crores after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Raazi successfully ranks itself as the fifth Bollywood film of 2018 to make Rs 100 crores. Garnering praises all over, the makers take pride in the film’s massive success.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 37 crore. Despite the 15-20% drop from collections on its first Monday, the expectation for it to bring in Rs 100 crore net was still at the top.

Bhatt was immensely appreciated for her performance in the film. Besides the fans and the critics, even Bollywood biggies like Rajkumar Hirani and Abhishek Bachchan took to their social media handles to praise the film and the performances of the cast. Alia’s father and top director Mahesh Bhatt also took to Twitter to state that Raazi is his daughter’s career-best performance till date. The 25-year-old played the role of an Indian spy married to a Pakistani officer. Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal plays the male lead and he too has been lauded for his performance.

The actress is currently busy with her upcoming big projects titled Brahmastra, Kalank and Gully boy.