Raazi reviews: Alia Bhatt shines in this espionage drama

Bollywood’s darling and one of the industry’s youngest superstars is back on the big screen after over a year. 25-year-old Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Raazi released in theatres today and is based on a true story. Raazi will see Alia play an Indian spy married to a Pakistani major, played by the talented Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on Harinder S Sikka's novel titled Calling Sehmat. Shot the picturesque locales of Kashmir, is Raazi worth a watch? Most experts seem to believe so.

Indian Express

Meghna Gulzar paces the film well, fleshing out the characters who make up the Sayed family, into which Sehmat is married, and then gradually turning up the tension as the bride’s cover wears thin.

FirstPost

Raazi is an espionage enterprise with heart and soul tempering its gritty core. Even as it kept me on the edge of my seat for its entire 140 minutes, it broke my heart.

Deccan Chronicle

Raazi celebrates the spy-thriller genre and proves good content prevails. Perhaps, a lot of aspects make this film unapologetically finest of 2018 so far.

Scroll

The movie tries to be sensitive to the current situation in Kashmir and its recent history. It’s a careful balancing act, but one that contradicts the patriotic fervour that drives the book.

Hindustan Times

Raazi is a sensibly written and finely performed film that takes a close look at the ordinary lives of extraordinary people. Not to miss.