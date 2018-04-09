Raazi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, who plans to meet you soon

The teaser for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming flick Raazi just released and it features Alia Bhatt as Sehmat. The upcoming flick is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka and showcases Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal sharing screen space for the first time. The video opens with a telephone ring and follows the burkha-clad Alia who discreetly speaks to someone on the other side. She promises to meet the person before agreeing for a deal as she asks, “Is there any news from that side?”

Reportedly, Raazi is the story of a Kashmiri girl who is a spy for the Indian Intelligence agency and marries a Pakistani officer. The 25-year-old actress has already essayed a number of critically-acclaimed characters so far, however, Raazi really seems like a ‘never-seen-before’ venture from Alia’s side. The actress took to twitter to share the video and also announced that Raazi’s trailer will be released on April 10.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Raazi stars the Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal as Alia’s Pakistani army husband. In an earlier picture released by the team, fans were given a closer peek at Alia and Vicky’s characters.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 11.