Raazi title track: Alia Bhatt as Sehmat spies, eavesdrops and shoots for her country

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Raazi has completed its filming stage and recently there was a screening held in Mumbai. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan in the lead and will release on May 11. The screening also saw in attendance Ranbir Kapoor, producer Karan Johar, and Shweta Bachchan.

The Raazi team launched the title track of the film, called Raazi, today on Youtube. The foot tapping track is sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Gulzar is credited with the lyrics. The video shows Alia getting married and leaving her home. She is also shown learning the ropes in espionage, shooting, and self-defense. We also see Alia setting up spy gear in her house and eavesdropping on conversations. This is unlike anything we’ve seen Alia play before.

Arijit Singh’s melodious voice croons in the background at a slow pace. Occasional dialogues between Alia, her husband, and her trainers surface, giving us a hint about what is in store for us in the film. Alia can be seen handling herself pretty nicely as she juggles life between being a spy and a naïve housewife.

The Alia-Vicky pair has not been put to test before and with Raazi we will find out how they look on screen. The film is based on a true story, making it all the more interesting for the audience, and a daunting challenge for the actors. From the clip, the tension in the film is quite apparent and pressing, always making you wonder about what’s in the next corner.