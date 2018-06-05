Race 3: Anil Kapoor sheds the skin of Robert D’Costa to don the hot avatar of Shamsher

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s action thriller Race 3 this Eid. The film has been grabbing all the headlines ever since it was announced. Even though the reaction to the trailer and songs have mostly been from mixed to negative, but one cannot deny the star power that Salman Khan is bringing to the franchise with this instalment. Almost the entire cast is a new one, but one man is retained, one who has been a crucial part of the previous Race films. We are of course, talking about Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor played Inspector Robert D’Costa in Race and Race 2, and brought a comic relief to an otherwise thrilling movie. However, for the latest part, Kapoor has undergone complete makeover as he has stepped into an entirely different character, that of Shamsher. And from the trailer which implies this as a thriller revolving around a family, Anil is playing the patriarch. And his look in the movie is surely set hearts racing. Not just the highlights, the character’s whole demeanour has undergone a massive change. Not surprising, given the actor has embraced the fashion trends of each era with his unique panache.

We will see Anil Kapoor sporting a sexy salt ‘n’ pepper look and trust us when we say he is absolutely killing it. Everything, from his gait to his fit physique in the movie screams the word amazing from the get go!

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol.