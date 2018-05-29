Race 3 BTS video: This Salman Khan film surely promises high-octane stunts

Salman Khan‘s Race 3 is undoubtedly one of the most promising films hitting the silver screen this year. While the makers have already impressed us with the action-packed promo, this new BTS video has just sky-rocketed our expectations. In the video, we can see that the makers have gone a notch higher and we see a lot of action. Right from Rolls Royce to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, the makers have used some freaking amazing high-end cars for this race sequence.

Have a look at the behind the scene video below:

Talking about the latest franchise of Race 3, apart from Salman Khan the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in key roles. Helmed by ace choreographer, Remo D’Souza, who has previously directed films like the ABCD, F.A.L.T.U. and A Flying Jatt. The movie is produced under the banners of Tips and Salman Khan Films and is set to hit the theatres on June 15, during the Eid weekend. The film will also be released in 3D formats across the globe. So will Race 3 bring Hollywood standard to Bollywood’s action genre? Only time will tell, till then wait you fanatics. For latest updates stay tuned to in.com.