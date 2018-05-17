Race 3 first song look: Jacqueline's 'Hiriye' avatar is breathtaking

Remo D’Souza directorial 'Race 3' will get Salman-Jacqueline back together on screen for the first time after the 2014 superhit Kick. And now, we have details about the first song! Titled 'Hiriye', the song will be featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers have released the first look of the same, and it's certainly going to make Jackky's fans drool. Tips Films & Music took to Twitter to announce fans of the release of Hiriye’s first look.

Jacqueline is truly taking our breath away with her sizzling look in the poster. Wearing a pair of hot pants, pairing with a netted shrug and a bralette, the Sri Lankan beauty is slaying in white. As the trailer has already given us a glimpse of her pole-dance in the film, we can only wonder now as to what sensuous bombs Jacqueline will drop on us with 'Hiriye'.

'Race 3' differs considerably from the previous installments, with an entirely different star cast and plotline. However, 'Race' and 'Race 2' were known for their chartbuster tracks too, apart from the adrenaline rushing sequences and twisted suspense. Let's see if 'Hiriye' matches up to the popularity.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and others in lead, Race 3 will hit the big screens on June 15.