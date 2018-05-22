Race 3: Forget the trolls, the makers have a special way to keep the climax a secret

Salman Khan’s Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The grand trailer launch was followed by a series of trolls that poked fun at the storyline, the dialogues and the fact that it was a Salman Khan fest. The makers, however, are unperturbed and have big plans for the film. They’re in fact going to great lengths to maintain the suspense of the film, so much so that the even the crew is unaware of the climax.

Going by the previous titles, the climax is likely the high point of the film and the makers want to make sure that it remains a secret. According to reports, Race 3 was shot with multiple endings, so that only the core team know how the film ends. A source speaking to DNA India said, “As the climax is the most crucial segment of an action-thriller, it’s been said that the makers of Race 3 have shot multiple endings. So that nobody apart from the core team is in the know of the real ending. The entire unit and the crew, too, is unaware of the climax,” said the source.

Setting up multiple endings for a film isn’t exactly new. Filmmakers are increasingly getting particular about spoilers being leaked and recognize that the advent of the internet has led to rampant leaks. The crew of the popular Game of Thrones franchise is widely reported to be shooting multiple endings for their show. The franchise was a victim to numerous leaks and hacks and the makers want to make sure the ending remains a secret till the day of launch.

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

The makers of the film The Usual Suspects kept the character of Keyser Soze a secret from the cast. The plot was so complex that the cast had no clue about it. Speaking about the same to Evening Standard, Kevin Spacey said, “That was an incredibly complex movie and Bryan Singer had successfully pretty much convinced most of the cast that they were Keyser Soze so everyone thought it was going to be slightly different.”

That’s not all. When the final episode of How I Met Your Mother was released, many were unhappy about the conclusion. The makers immediately released a different ending to the show. While the one ending had Ted holding the blue French horn under Robin’s window, the other one had titular ‘Mother’ alive and well.

Race 3 might not face the same issue as Game of Thrones, but it does seem like the makers are serious about their business. The film is scheduled for a release on June 15.