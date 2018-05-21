Race 3: Jacqueline’s ‘Being Human’ twist to Daisy’s ‘Business’ memes; a plea for attention?

The trailer of Race 3 dropped like a bomb amongst heavy anticipations, and Bhai fans just drooled away. For the rest of us mortals, we were torn between exasperation and amusement on seeing Bollywood’s one classy thriller franchise being ripped into a cross between ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Wanted’. With Bhai flexing muscles and showing off his bracelet, it was hard to cringe more. But then entered, Daisy Shah with her iconic “Our business is our business, none of your business.” The internet went crazy as it got a meme so funny that it was literally used everywhere.

As for Daisy Shah, even though she was trolled, if we scourge through her film career (which is practically non-existent), this is the maximum attention that she has received, to date. She trended and how. But is the fame of trolls really worth it? Because seems like Daisy is enjoying the same.

Jacqueline, who is also playing a pivotal role in Race 3, took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Daisy wearing Being Human clothes and twisting the “Business” dialogue to, “Our Being Human is our Being Human, none of your Being Human.” If Daisy flabbergasted her with the movie dialogue, it’s nothing as compared to the assault on our senses that this promotion of Being Human and Race 3 has done.

Phew, Daisy darl! We’d rather have you being viral as a talent than a troll.