Race 3 review: Run for your life because they are back to the RACE!

There are some movies that are boring in epic proportions, some that are too illogical to be true and then there is Race 3. With a run-time of almost three hours, the film cannot be slotted in any category because of the level of irrationality it holds within. In fact, it shames the earlier two installments that had something to talk about, but this can take credit for being the most brainless flick of the season.

Picture this! Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor ) is a filthy rich man, thanks to his business of dealing in arms and ammunitions. His base camp is a lavish empire in Al-Shifa Island where he uses a pen bomb to kill an enemy eyeing his wealth. He has three children in the form of the most powerful man on the planet, Sikander (Salman Khan) aka Sikku, the hot-headed Suraj (Saqib Salem) and the martial arts exponent Sanjana (Daisy Shah) who minds her own mean business. Suraj is “sick of this Sikku” because he is a step-son and yet enjoys more financial power and responsibilities than these twins. Here begins the race to one-upmanship and rivalry in the family.

To execute the plot, the makers make prudent use of Bentleys, SUVs, airborne fighters, bullets and Bobby Deol. Yes, you’re in for the most extravagant destinations, the most lavish cars being blown up, the most stylised action choreography by Tom Struthers and of course the most hilarious dialogue delivery ever. While, the dialogue 'Our business is our business, none of your business' has become meme-worthy, other dialogues like ‘Isko dil Nahi Dell kholke dikhao’ are equally meme-worthy. And yes, the dialogue writer has perfectly tapped the Northern belt by infusing the Bhojpuri language. We see Anil and Salman suddenly break into Bhojpuri amidst their Hinglish. We also see Daisy and Saqib speak the Northern language between their ‘What’s happening bro’ lingo and we definitely wanted to ask them, what’s happening bro?

We have family disputes, confusions, and some more confusions till the last frame to decide who the real Sikander of this race is. We also have fancy nightclubs, cat-fights between Jacqueline Fernandez (Jessica) and Daisy Shah reminding us of Charlie's Angels (#justkidding) and 'A Flying Salman' (Remo has directed this flick, so we assume he borrowed some references from 'A Flying Jatt'). And then, Jessica too joins in on his flying act and they together beat up villains to the pulp.

Salman has definitely been the most powerful man forever in his movies and here too, he enjoys the liberty. But, this time, it's not just about SALMAN, you have a shirtless Bobby Deol fighting with a shirtless Salman, an acrobat specialist Daisy Shah fighting and trying to look sexier than Jacqueline, and a stiff-faced Saqib Saleem, all grabbing good amount of screen-space. In fact, Daisy has more screen-time than Jacqueline. Bhai definitely wants to revive their careers and he tries really hard for Bobby Deol here, but we don't know if this is going to salvage or damage his career now. Nothing about the movie can make you go ‘wow’ because every move is mindless. It just leaves you giggling at your fate of having to watch this film.

Songs like Selfish, Heeriye, I Found Love and Allah Duhai Hai are totally wasted and accommodated just to provide extra screen-space to the other actors. Anil Kapoor, who has been a constant through the franchise is a huge waste here. It seems like Remo D'Souza forgot that he isn't the choreographer, but the director for this movie and focus more on the dance steps for the ladies who serenaded on poles and ropes to titillate the viewers.

The cinematography by Ayananka Bose, editing by Rameshwar Bhagat and the writing by Shiraz Ahmed did nothing to bring glory or even some sort of sanity to the muddled-up plot. We're being extremely 'Selfish' here by saying that we don't think this movie deserves a decent rating, because our business is our business, none of their business.