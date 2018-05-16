Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline are back to set your adrenaline rushing

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Race 3 hit the internet on Tuesday. Salman has been teasing fans for a couple of days now and even kept fans on the hook today ahead of the release. He finally released the trailer by 5:30 pm and it’s taking over the internet. The trailer reveals, that after Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman as Sikander is back with his swag and is ready to get your hearts racing. The Remo D’Souza directed Race 3 will also see Salman Khan team up with Jacqueline Fernandez for the first time after Kick in 2014.

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai 😉 😀 🤗 😘 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018

1 .. 2 .. In 5 mins .. Maa Kasam ! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

The trailer begins with the dialogue “Ye zindagi ki race hai, kisi na kisi ki zindagi le ke hi khatam hogi (This is the race of life, it will take somebody’s life),” which sets the tone. Dwelling upon betrayal yet again, Race 3 trailer instates rivalry amongst the family saying you don't need enemies when you have a family. While the trailer shows Jacqueline in moments of action, it also ups her oomph factor a couple of notches. Salman, on the other hand, can be seen swirling bikes and in speeding cars. The intense trailer clearly is an overdose of bullets flying around.

Besides the two, the action thriller film has a star-cast of other popular names like Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem as his kids. The film will also mark the return of Bobby Deol. The film has been shot extensively in Abu Dhabi with portions being shot in Jodhpur, Mumbai, Kashmir and even Thailand.

Fans will be treated to another film that has Salman Khan in intense fight scenes, just like in Tiger Zinda Hai. While Salman dominates the trailer, fans are also treated to a bare-chested Bobby Deol, whose character has raised much interest. A suited and booted Anil Kapoor with an equally dapper-looking Saqib Saleem playing his son also lay out the story-line. While the entire cast make their mark in the trailer, Salman kills it with his gun-trotting skills. The trailer even ends with Salman unleashing a bazooka on his enemies.

The Race 3 team ran a huge pre-trailer campaign to introduce its cast to the fans. Salman took to Twitter on a regular basis to update fans on what they can expect from the film. The wait will end when Race 3 hits the screens on June 15 during Eid.