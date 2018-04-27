Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez take a bike ride through the Valley

Salman Khan, who is currently on bail for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck case, recently completed the Sonamarg schedule of his upcoming film Race 3. While in Kashmir, the team is reportedly working on a music sequence. Reeling under low temperatures, Jacqueline recently shared a picture of herself wrapped up in blankets but she seems to be the only one feeling the chill as Salman can be seen wearing just a vest and trousers. On Friday, the actress shared another video and will make you want to escape his Mumbai heat.

The video features Salman riding his biking through the scenic valley with Jacqueline riding pillion in a leather jacket. A source speaking to Mumbai Mirror said that after reaching Kargil, Salman and Jacqueline drove all the way to Leh on a bike. “It was a great ride. Of the nine bikes, five are high-end ones which we have brought down from Mumbai. Even the producer (Ramesh Taurani) and director (Remo D’souza), along with other members of the crew were on bikes,” said the source. The source also added that some of the locals from Sonamarg grew close to Salman during the shoot and travelled with the team to Leh.

On April 26, the team wrapped up the Sonamarg schedule and visited a few tourist spots in the Valley. Before leaving for Leh, Jacqueline took a snow bike ride to Zero Point, which is about 35 kms from Sonamarg. The location has a spectacular view of the mountains and lies below the Zojila Pass.

The song in question is reportedly a last-minute addition to the film and is composed and sung by Salman himself. Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.