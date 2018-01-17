Race 3: Salman Khan shoots for Allah Duhai Hai song despite death threats

Race 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. If you try to analyse the first two installments of the ‘Race’ franchise, there were reasons that it did well at the box office. From the adrenaline rushing stunts to the pumped up chartbusters – the makers ensured that the audience is hooked on their seats. But if both the installments had something in common, then that has to be the signature title song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’. Needless to say that the third part is not going to be any different.

The makers of Race 3 recently revealed that they are shooting ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ one more time. This time the song will feature Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The director of the movie, Remo D’Souza, took to Instagram to share a picture of a clapboard from the sets.

Salman Khan recently went into trouble after he received death threats from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with regard to the black buck case. Cops had unexpectedly arrived on the sets of Race 3 in Film City and asked both him and producer Ramesh Taurani to stop the shoot with immediate effect.

.... and Race3 begins A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Race 3 also features Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem apart from Salman and Jacqueline. Unlike the first two installments where Saif Ali Khan donned the lead role, Salman Khan will show his swag on screen in the third installment this time.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, the film hits the screen on June 14.