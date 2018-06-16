Race 3: Salman Khan-starrer records a lower opening than his recent blockbusters

Salman Khan fans, every year, eagerly look forward to the Eidi their favourite superstar brings. This year, however, Race 3 has opened to the most disappointing reviews. The franchise originally created by Abbas Mustan was taken forward by Remo D'Souza this time, who seems to have failed to live up to the loyal fans' expectations. Albeit it minted an amount of Rs 27.50 crore on the first Friday. The opening day collection of Race 3 is lower than Salman’s recent blockbusters.

Salman's last release Tiger Zinda Hai collected approximately Rs 34 crore on its opening day. However, by first weekend, it entered the 100-crore club, usual for a public holiday release of any Salman Khan film. Prior to that, on Eid in 2016, Sultan opened to an amount of over Rs 36 crore. In 2015, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo hit the theatres in Diwali, and raked almost Rs 40 crore on its first day. In last couple of years, the only holiday release of Salman whose first-day collection is lower than that of Race 3, is Tubelight. Released on Eid in 2017, it minted around Rs 20.50 crore.

However, Race 3 has still recorded the highest opening of 2018 so far. With Eid being celebrated on Saturday (June 16) followed by a Sunday, the film is expected to witness a good jump at the box office.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is produced by Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani (under Tips Films).