Race 3: Salman to have a larger than life entry, reveals Remo D’Souza

Salman Khan’s much-awaited action thriller Race 3 is to be out this Eid. The film has been grabbing all the headlines ever since it was announced. Even though the reaction to the trailer and songs has mostly been from mixed to negative, one cannot deny that Salman Khan is bringing a star power to the franchise with this instalment. And now, to excite fans more, director Remo D’Souza just revealed that the high-octane film would be giving Salman a larger than life entry sequence. And that has been planned especially by Remo himself.

“The biggest vision while directing Race 3 was to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a Larger than life entry sequence in the movie,” said Remo in a press statement.

The director also spoke at length about his experience of shooting the action sequences with Salman and said, “Salman has performed all the daredevil stunts all by himself. Right from the car chasing sequences and firing while riding a bike to all the gunshots and hand to hand combat all are performed by him. I was mesmerized when Salman refused to use anybody double for his action sequences. It will be a visual treat for everyone, each time when Salman appears on screen during the course of the movie. I was very clear since the beginning, wanted all the feel of the movie to be completely REAL. All the action sequence in the movie are specially choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arsu and was shot under high security and trained stunt professionals throughout.”

The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. With the release date being just around the corner, the team is currently indulged in the promotions in full swing. The film will also see Anil Kapoor, who has been a crucial part of the previous Race films, stepping into an entirely new character, that of Shamsher.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is set to release on June 15.