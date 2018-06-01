Race 3 song launch: Jacqueline’s style is vintage and modern altogether

Jacqueline Fernandez is known to never take risks when it's all about style and is always seen wearing figure-hugging attires. The actress who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Race 3 on June 15, was papped on Friday making a fashion impact. Jacqueline attended the film's song launch event (Allah Duhai Hai) and we must say that she looked HAWT!

Talking about her attire, the Race 3 diva was seen wearing a slightly cleavage-showing baggy-sleeve chequered top along with a milky toned high-waist ruffled skirt. What we loved most about her choice of getup was the top which takes you back to the vintage era. The sultry skirt, however, spells modern-ness to the core. Silky smooth hair, nude makeup, subtle lip colour and glossy pointed pumps are how she completed her outfit. And not to miss those huge pearls themed hoops; brownie points for the same.

Last but not the least, instead of a usual handbag, Jacqueline added a brilliant French aesthetic with the help of a jute basket bag. The babe beat the Mumbai heat with the help of some really trendy retro cat-eyed glares. If we would have to rate Jacqueline's overall look, it's would be an 8/10 for sure.

