Race 3: The Salman Khan-starrer races through CBFC, gets a U/A certificate

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has been making all the right noises. Love it or hate it or even troll it, you surely cannot ignore it. The film now has something more to cheer about. Race 3 has got a certificate from the CBFC, without any cuts. Race 3 has been certified U/A, without any cuts.

A little too lengthy, the runtime of the movie stands at 2 hours and 40 minutes, as revealed by Remo D’Souza. The movie breezed through CBFC and did not receive even a single cut as its content was approved for family audiences. Looks like getting a certificate from the CBFC is always a cakewalk for Salman Khan’s movies. Earlier too his movies have got a green flag from the board, who even stated his movies were an example of ‘clean cinema’.

Race 3 has been a butt of jokes and trolls ever since the trailer hit the screens. The dialogue “Our business is our business, none of your business” became a major hit on the Twitter timelines. However, given Salman has entered the arena of Race this time, there is considerable excitement and buzz around the movie too.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and will hit the screens on June 15.