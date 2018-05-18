Race 3 Trailer: Salman is the ultimate winner as ‘Sikander’ beats ‘Tiger’

Race 3 trailer may have been the subject of all the trolls but is doing nothing to hit its popularity. The craze behind the franchise combined with the stardom of Salman Khan has created wonders. The trailer of Race 3 has garnered nearly 35 million views till now, and with this Salman has beaten his own record of Tiger Zinda Hai, which managed a number of just 32 million in five days. Well, that’s quite a feat. Watch the trailer here again, if you haven’t till now.

The makers of Race 3 ecstatically took to Twitter to announce the feat that the trailer had achieved.

This is quite a feat. Race 3 has been shot in the exotic locales of Abu Dhabi, and we will get to see some of the most marvellous sights in the form of Emirates Palace, Liwa Desert and more. The trailer has already promised that this is going to be a visual feast, both in terms of action and aesthetic presence.

The previous two instalments of Race featured recurring characters and a related plotline. However, this time Salman has replaced Saif and the entire plot has been reworked. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, and will hit the screens on June 15.