Salman on blackbuck case: Did you think I was going to stay in jail forever?

After a long wait, the trailer for Race 3 is here. The big reveal was supposed to be done today at 4:30 pm but all reporters received, was an empty stage and a tweet from Salman Khan announcing the new trailer. As everyone scrambled for their phones, a tap on the video proved that Bhai was just pulling our legs. Teasing was the order of the day as the video turned out to be the trailer of the previous Race title.

Bhai soon arrived, escorted by Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, and the audience erupted. Yes, journalists are fans too. In a way that only he can, Salman announced that he hadn’t seen the other Race film films.

“It’s a good thing that I didn’t see (Race and Race 2). I didn’t get the time to see Race 1 &2. But I knew the format and I had to change the format. So we added a bit of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun,” said Salman, to the laughing crowd.

The trailer was screened soon after. Exotic locations, fast cars (obviously) and lots of punching and kicking dominated the three-minute clip. Unlike many other trailers, Race 3 did not give away too much of the story. Instead, it was a sneak peek at what’s in store – an overdose of Salman flattening bad guys, performing physics-defying stunts and delivering corny dialogues. Jacqueline too, follows his lead.

From what we can tell, Race 3 will involve protecting one’s family and taking hard decisions when you’re not angry, but “very angry.”

Following the launch, Salman was undoubtedly the star of the evening with most questions directed to him. He even cut in once in a while when others answered. When Jacqueline was asked in Hindi, about her thoughts of being called a ‘sequel queen’, Salman countered, “Aren’t you ashamed, asking questions in Hindi?”

“It is honestly such an exciting feeling to be a part of a franchise that you were a part of before, and it just keeps on getting bigger and bigger and better and better,” said Jacqueline.

This is probably the first time Salman faced the media following the high court’s decision on the blackbuck case. Naturally, reporters took their chance. However, the host deflected the question at the first mention of Jodhpur, clarifying that Salman would not be taking questions on Jodhpur court’s decisions or Karnataka elections.

However, when asked if he’d felt any pressure when the decision was announced, considering a lot of money was riding on the film, Salman asked, “Did you think I was going to go on forever?” “No”, was the reply from the reporter. In his most Salman-ish swag, he replied “Thank you. Because I was worried.”

Race 3 is scheduled to release on June 15, 2018. With a budget of Rs 120 crore, reports project the value of its satellite and digital rights at Rs 150 crore. If the deals go as planned then Race 3 could become the most expensive Bollywood film for broadcasters.