Race 3: ‘What’s wrong with you?’ Daisy Shah SLAMS those trolling her

Team Race 3, comprising of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Feranandez, Daisy Shah and more are headfirst into the promotions of the movie, now that the release date is near. And in the midst of one such interview on Saturday, Daisy Shah was asked about her legendary dialogue from the movie “Our business is our business, none of your business,” over which she has been trolled mercilessly.

Well, the lady too was not the one to keep quiet. She lashed out on all the trolls with her reply.

“I believe in freedom of speech, and that you have the right in placing your own views. But there’s one thing that I don’t appreciate is that you pointing fingers at somebody with obnoxious language. You want to follow us and then troll us too? What’s wrong with you? Do something worthwhile in life”, said Ms Shah.

The 33-year-old also spoke about her thought process when a film is offered to her and revealed why she’s conscious about choosing films. “The honest answer will be that I did not get the kind of films that I was expecting. Secondly, there’s no point of doing any xyz film as there will be no recognition. So I’d rather utilize my time, make myself better, work on myself so that whenever the right film comes I’m ready to do it”.

She further went on to credit the people behind the camera and said, “The amount of love I have for the people behind the camera is something I can’t express. I feel connected to them”.

On the other hand, Saqib Saleem too got candid about his films that did not work in the box office by saying, “I credit all my films. I enjoyed making those films even if they did not do well”. He also spoke about how working with good actors boosts up your confidence. “And that is why, hopefully when I do a film after this, you will see a change in me”, he added.

Looks like Daisy is not the one to take things down, lying low. We are now curious to see what a spitfire her character turns out to be in Race 3.