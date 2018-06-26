Radamoozham, 2.0, Saaho - a look at the expensive upcoming Indian films

A movie making Rs 100 crore at the box office was a big deal at one point of time. Today, the club is becoming common with every release. And this proves that we are also becoming a country obsessed with movies. Right from the small-town single-screen theatres to the multiplexes to home theatres, we are now avid consumers of films. One of the main reasons why Indians enjoy watching movies so much is because they offer a fantastical escape from our routine lives. It’s something you can enjoy along with your family and friends.

The spending capacity of people, in general, have increased in the past few years. Which is why the producers and directors don't mind mounting their movies on a large budget to enhance the experience of cine-goers. At the end of the day, they know it's a profitable move for them. On that note, there are some movies that are being made at an exorbitant budget.

Like Radamoozham, which is based on the Sanskrit epic, Mahabharat is being made at a budget of a whopping Rs 1000 crore. No, we have not added any extra zeroes there. You have read that right! UAE-based Indian businessman, BR Shetty confirmed this through a press release earlier in 2018. This is going to be the most expensive Indian film. The story of the film will be told from the point-of-view of the second Pandava – Bheem, which will be played by Mohanlal. Radamoozham will go on floors in September this year and will be shot in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The two-part magnum opus will hit the screens in 2020.

Not just Mahabharat, another mythological masterpiece, Ramayan is also in the offing. The announcement was made at the Investors Summit 2018. Produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena, the film will be mounted at a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film will be shot in 3D and will be released as a three-part series. It will be shot in Uttar Pradesh will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is the sequel to Enthiran has been in the making for quite some time. And according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 2.0’s budget is above Rs 400 crore.

Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan, which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh is rumoured to be made at a budget of Rs 210 crore. The film will hit the theatres on November 7, 2018.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has created immense curiosity among the masses ever since it went on floors. The film, which is being directed by Sujeeth is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It was earlier said that the movie is being made at a budget of Rs 150 crore, but recent reports suggest that the production cost has been doubled and now it stands at Rs 300 crore.

We can't wait to see these movies.