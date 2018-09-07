image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
Radhika Apte's birthday: Here's the unknown, Taylor made facet of her life

Bollywood

Radhika Apte's birthday: Here's the unknown, Taylor made facet of her life

Kadambari SrivastavaKadambari Srivastava   September 07 2018, 10.05 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentLong-DistanceRadhika Apterelationship
nextLaila Majnu film review: The Persian romance comes alive once again, this time in Kashmir
ALSO READ

Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Divine, peaceful and the pain of losing a loved one

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput name their baby boy 'beautifully'

Paltan movie review: This war drama is stuck in patriotic clichés