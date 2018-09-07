Radhika Apte's birthday: Here's the unknown, Taylor made facet of her life

According to Netflix, Radhika Apte is omnipresent. A great marketing gimmick considering the leading lady is everywhere on the OTT platform. But what if Radhika truly had the power to be so? Well, at least one part of her life would be sorted then. That one integral part that lives in England. Benedict Taylor. The gorgeous actress is already taken and married happily to the English musician since 2012. The two, however, can’t be together as often as they would like thanks to work commitments.

In an earlier interview, when asked how is it being in a long-distance relationship even after marriage, Radhika simply stated the truth, that it is both expensive and exhausting. She also revealed that the meetings happen almost every month, and either she travels to London or her husband comes down to India to meet her, with the ticket bookings being almost always last minute. The two even have two separate houses in London and India.

So, how did the two meet? After all, remember the rumours of Tusshar Kapoor being head over heels crazy for Radhika, during the shoot of Shor In The City? However, one statement from sister Ekta Kapoor during Koffee With Karan, "Who is Radhika Apte?" and let's just say the gossip fizzled out soon after. Radhika moved to London to learn the contemporary forms of dancing and that's when she met the eventual love of her life, Benedict.

The two met and hit it off. In fact, so crazy they were for each other that they moved in together a few months after they met. And in the year 2012, nearly two years after meeting each other, they decided to take the plunge, and all of a sudden, Radhika Apte was Mrs. Taylor. The two were spotted together for the first time at a film festival in Pune, and given Radhika had not revealed about her marriage to the world, speculations were rife that Benedict was her mystery man. But stage actor Sarang Sathaye, who is also a very good friend of Radhika, spilled the beans. "Yes, they had a registered marriage a month ago. It was a quiet, private function. They were living together for a long time and they got married to sort their visas and other documentation. The official ceremony will take place in March," he said.

Well, a few months later, in the year 2013, Indian Civil Law pronounced them husband and wife. And that's when a small ceremony was kept with friends and family in attendance, to let the world know that Benedict and Radhika were man and wife indeed.

By the way, do you know that Benedict Taylor was the one who composed the music for critically acclaimed movie Newton, which starred Rajkummar Rao and was India's official entry to the Oscars? Do you also know that Taylor wrote the music for Radhika’s Ghoul as well? Yes, the husband-wife duo is quite a talented one. In an era of crumbling relationships, it's sweet how these two are (jet) setting love and relationship goals for all to follow.