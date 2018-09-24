Radhika Apte harassed: Her nude clip sent to mom

A free-spirited woman is likely to attract more controversies in showbiz, simply because she does not adhere to any societal cliche. One such is Radhika Apte. She has chosen the kind of work that makes her feel liberated as an artist and has shown enough boldness. In Lina Yadav's Parched, Radhika and co-star Adil Hussain performed an intimate scene which was leaked prior to the film's release and spread on the internet like wildfire. The actor now reveals, someone even sent it to her mother!

"I first heard about it from my mum, somebody had sent it to her," Radhika said, adding that neither she nor her family gets affected by such things. She was speaking to Anaita Shroff Adjania at her show Feet Up With The Stars.

In fact, at the Lakme Fashion Week as well, Radhika gave a fitting reply to a journalist who brought up the question once more.

"Aap toh kamal ki hai. Main aap hi ka wait kar rahi thi. By the way that clip is not leaked. The film has released all over the world so please do some research. The film has also been on Netflix in the USA so it’s not a leak and what do you want me to say about that leak?," she slammed back.

In an interview, Adil Hussain himself had also rightly pointed the patriarchy behind such bizarre virals.

"The most interesting aspect is that the leaked videos are titled as 'Radhika Apte sex scene' and not as 'Adil Hussain sex scene'. That's because a man doing it is just another matter whereas when a woman does it, it does matter. It is only then when it becomes a sex scene. It also shows the patriarchal society that we live in. In the West, such scenes are normally shown in their films!," he said.

Radhika, however, finds the silver lining. "Now, there is nothing to hide, I can do anything and people won't be able to make news out of it," she adds.