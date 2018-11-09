Radhika Apte: I face rejection every day, I try not to take it personally

Radhika Apte is not just apt for Netflix, but for the industry too. Ever since she shot to fame with Leena Yadav’s Parched, there has been no stopping for her. The 33-year-old’s recent set of Netflix successes paved way to hilarious memes which spread like a wildfire and underscored the streaming giant’s obsession for her. From playing a lascivious college professor to a RAW agent to exploring the genre of horror, we believe that the year 2018 was just for her. Well, with so much of experience, one sure has a lot to share about the struggle. In her latest interview with Vogue, she has recounted some life lessons she has learnt by being in this industry for almost a decade.

The actor believes that filmmaking is a business. She shared how hard her first few years in the industry were because she believed that her work was solely for art’s sake.

“But then you realise that no one is going to just give their money away; they need to recover it Bollywood is a business at the end of the day. As an actor, you need to work your way up and climb the ladder so people put their money on you. Only then can you change things!” she said.

She spoke about how important it is to not take rejection personally and said, “Like most actors, I face rejection every day. When you audition and find out you haven’t got the part—of course it can be because you’re not good enough—many times it’s because the director has a very particular idea of who or what they want, and it’s not about you. So, I try to not take it personally.”

Emphasising on how one needs to keep challenging oneself, she added, “People seem to think their success will change or their positioning as an actor will fall if they try something remarkably different. But I think that is where you need to challenge yourself. For me that’s the definition of being an actor.”

She then went on to speak about how vulnerability is often looked upon as a weakness in our society but it’s rather her strength.

“In fact, I think vulnerability is what connects you with people,” she continued.

She also spoke about the necessity to take a break from work and stay connected with our loved ones and we can’t agree more!

“You need to enrich your senses and build the ability to give. The little time I get, I travel to visit my homes in Pune, Mumbai and London, but I haven’t really been travelling much. I would like to plan a holiday soon,” she said.