Radhika Apte is at it again, tops the meme game for Jalebi poster

Looks like Mahesh Bhatt is shifting base with his next film Jalebi. Yesterday, he shared the first poster of Jalebi, a film that sounds like a heartwarming tale of many relatable emotions. But the Twitterati had their humour irked, we tell you.

In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster. @Tweet2Rhea @varunmitra19 @DiganganaS @PushpdeepBhardw pic.twitter.com/arZzQnOKie — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 3, 2018

You definitely remember how Radhika Apte has recently become all things trending. All thanks to her back to back stints with Netflix, actually. That itself became a subject to a bunch of hilarious memes. Netizens are unable to move on, though. Hence, they decided to find pun in the Jalebi poster as well.

Radhika herself is quite a sport, we must say. In an earlier interview, she had told us she LOVES the Netflix memes. Quite sure she is not going to take any offence this time as well.

On that note, did you also notice Netflix India's new bio on Instagram?

Loving all the laughter riot totally!