Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019, 9.24 pm June 26 2019, 9.24 pm

Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor was the film through which Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut into Bollywood. The film had all the elements to be a hit and, thanks to its unique content, did supremely well at the box office. The movie saw Yami Gautam as the female lead starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. But the latest buzz is that Radhika Apte was being considered for the role of the female lead initially. During her stint on a chat show, the Netflix babe, Radhika Apte talked about how she was rejected for Vicky Donor for being overweight by a few kilos.

Radhika stated how she was confirmed for Vicky Donor but then was sadly rejected. "I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate loads of food. I told them that I'll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance," Apte said. The actor further revealed that after the rejection, she got more conscious about her eating habits "I don't get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head," she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana was part of the chat show alongside Radhika. Taking the side of the makers of his debut film, the Vicky Donor star said that since he was quite skinny at that time, their (Radhika-Ayushmann) pairing might not have worked.