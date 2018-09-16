Radhika Apte shares her #MeToo moment, says her co-star offered midnight backrub

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, whose Netflix memes have been flourishing all over the internet, recently got candid about her own experience with sexual harassment inside the industry. Shedding light on the #MeToo movement, the Ghoul star shared an incident at a media event, and went on to explain why the industry might not be ready for such a powerful movement yet.

"I can share one incident that happened recently, I had actually hurt my back. We did the shoot and I was heading back to my room with another guy who was in the same lift. He was part of the film but we had not spoken much. He said that, 'Let me know if you need me in the middle of the night for help, I can come and give your back a rub',” she said, as reported by DNA.

"But the good part was that the atmosphere on the sets was so easy and comfortable, I told the filmmakers and they had a meeting with him in person. Then I came to know that the culture that he comes from is such that he didn't realise that he made me uncomfortable with that statement. However, later he never made me feel uncomfortable and apologised," added the Ghoul star.

She further talked about how ‘power game’ is the primary reason behind this.

“Be it religious, sexual or economical- it happens everywhere. Nobody wants to lose their power," she further added.

The #MeToo movement had many Hollywood celebrities coming out and sharing their own sexual harassment stories, because of which better anti-sexual harassment policies in work places have now been initiated.