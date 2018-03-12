Radhika Apte shuts down haters like a boss for her bikini picture

Actress Radhika Apte is never the woman to take things on her face. She roars and rises above trolls every time their thrown at her. Like most Bollywood actresses she had to face her share of abusive comments on social media when she shared an image of her enjoying a sunset by the beach. While her followers took little notice of the sunset, they sure joined in on their fair share of negativity against Apte’s bikini.

But the negativity didn’t get to Apte. When asked about the trolling and hate by DNA, the actress replied, "I don't know them, so I don't deal with them." Rising above it she added, "I didn't even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It's ridiculous. Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?”

Indian film lovers garner a special hate towards their bikini-clad actresses. While wearing it on screen invites whistles and applause, in reality, the stringy garment becomes too real when worn by actress outside their reel characters. But Apte has always handled them with ease. When leaked footage of her nude scenes with Adil Hussain from Parched surfaced online, she put them down again. "I don't look at it and I don't care. I do my work and I wait for the film to release. These things don't bother me at all," she told IANS. Even on remarks on her husky skin tone, she stood up for being rebuked during an interview with PTI, "I think jokes on colour or body shaming shouldn't be made. It's not funny to crack such jokes. Do you crack a joke on fair-skinned (people)? No right? So don't do it. There has to be a limit.”

The actress is currently involved in a project with Academy nominated Dev Patel and her upcoming projects include Baazaar and Bhavesh Joshi.