Radhika Apte to work with Dev Patel soon

Padman actress Radhika Apte is known to be judicious about what roles she picks. She has even garnered praises for a slews of roles she has portrayed on screen. Apte is awaiting the release of Padman and has also completed shooting for Baazar with Saif Ali Khan. Now, the 32-year-old actress has confirmed that she is will be working in a movie with Oscar-winning British Indian actor Dev Patel.

"Yes, I'm doing a film with Dev which I will announce soon,” Radhika told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. Among other accolades, Dev has won the Academy award for his role in Lion. He has also won many awards for his role in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Though the details of the movie are not revealed as of now, a source close to the makers of the movie told Deccan Chronicle that the movie will be different. "It's a very unusual script and Radhika has been approached for it. She will be seen with Dev in the film, which is being perceived as an indie project. The duo will start shooting for the movie soon," the source said.

After completing the shoot for Anurag Kashyap’s short film for the Love and Lust anthology, Apte is also going to work with the director for another movie. “There is a film I plan to do with Anurag next year. I hope it happens because we have been talking about it for so long. I’m not sure about the prep yet but I will do whatever it takes because the script is wonderful,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

Padman is going to release on Republic Day. Apte’s other movie Baazaar, which is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh, is going to be a crime thriller that will feature Saif, Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra, Rushali Singh and Shivangi Singh.