Radhika Apte would do THIS if she wakes up as Shah Rukh Khan! Read more...

Padman actress Radhika Apte, who debuted in Bollywood with a brief role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi in 2005, is now one of the finest Indian actresses. She was highly acclaimed for her outstanding performance as Lajjo in Leena Yadav’s Parched. The actress recently shot for the show Open House along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui where she got candid about her personal and professional life. In which, she was also quizzed about her reaction on what would she do if she woke up one morning as Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s the interesting reply she came up with.

“I’ll experiment a lot more with films because I think Shah Rukh is an amazingly versatile actor and that’s exactly how he started his career. He experimented across different genres and that’s what I’ll do if I ever woke up as him,” spoke the actress in the celebrity chat show.

She further went on to reveal that the audience will get to see her sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin in an upcoming film which is slated to go on floors next year.

The actress has impressed the audience with her engaging performance in the recently released short film, Lust Stories, by Netlix. She will also be starring in another series of Netflix titled Sacred Games, which is set to release on July 6.