Ranjini Maitra July 18 2019, 11.55 am July 18 2019, 11.55 am

Radhika Apte isn't the one to be ashamed of her choices and opinions. Ever since she began her journey in cinema, Radhika made sure she broke stereotypes, created conversations and advocated her artistic freedom in every way she could. Hence, her reaction on a sex scene from her and Dev Patel's forthcoming film The Wedding Guest isn't actually surprising.

It so happened that an intimate sequence from the film made its way to the internet. To begin with, Radhika points out the hardwired misogyny in this. “The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name," she asked, in a conversation with Bollywood Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

This is an apt question, coming from an artist who has indulged in so many intriguing characters, including those in Parched, Phobia and Lust Stories. “The film has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society," she added.

If the society's 'psychotic mentality' is to be blamed, then this is not the first time that she is falling prey to it. In 2016, Leena Yadav's Parched, starring her alongside Tannishtha Chatterjee and Surveen Chawla received huge critical acclaim. However, way ahead of the film's release, a specific intimate scene between Radhika and Adil Hussain got leaked and went viral immediately.

That wouldn't be a comfortable situation for many. In fact, not many would even want to repeat doing such scenes, because, who likes scandal? Radhika wasn't the one to shy away, though. At an event when she was quizzed about the 'controversy', she slammed a reporter. "My friend, sorry, your question is very ridiculous. Controversies are made by the people like you. You saw the clip, you shared with other people, so you made the controversy," she said, reminding him that she'd, any day, do what an artist is required to do. And there she was, doing The Wedding Guest.

Way back in 2015, Radhika also shot for a short film directed by Anurag Kashyap. A scene, only showing minor nudity, was leaked, infuriating Kashyap who claimed to have taken utmost care while filming it. In an interview with TOI, Kashyap had revealed that all the crew members on the sets were women, knowing the sensitivity of the scene.

Hence, not really the first time for Radhika. It is not a pleasing case for an artist to flash in the headlines for a leaked intimate scene and not for something bigger and truly meaningful. However, glad to see that such unwarranted controversies do not divert her from her inventive belief!