Radhika Madan shares a glimpse of her 'Pataakha prep'

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra and TV actor Radhika Madan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Pataakha. To get into the skin of their characters, the two were made to undergo serious training and often shared pictures and videos of their shoot days and promotions on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, Radhika recently treated fans with a glimpse from her ‘Pataakha prep’.

In the short video clip, the two actors can be seen filling pots of water from a well along with some women from the village. Both the pretty ladies are dressed in salwar-kameez seamlessly fit in with the locals. So much so that if you don’t look closely you may just miss them!

Sanya and Radhika, who are sharing the screen space for the first time, play two sisters in the film, who grow up in a village in Rajasthan and are constantly in war. It’s when marriage separates them that they realise they cannot seem to live without each other.

Talking about the preparations for the film, Radhika earlier shared in an interview, “We had a lot of workshops with Atul Mongia [casting director for the film] and Vishalji. We were in Rajasthan for around six days and stayed at Charan Singh ji’s house. We used to fetch water, cook breakfast, bathe buffaloes and make dung cakes. That helped me to understand where Champa came from.”

The film, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is set to hit the screens on September 27.