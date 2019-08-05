Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 11.51 am August 05 2019, 11.51 am

Rajiv Lakshman and his twin brother Raghu Ram are very close. The two have often worked together and have proved numerous times that they are great at it. On Sunday evening, Rajiv took to Instagram to congratulate his brother Raghu and wife Natalie Di Luccio on their first child. He also expressed his excitement announcing that a new little person would be joining their family soon. The picture had also been shared by Raghu Ram on his account stating that he was getting ready for the biggest adventure of his life. Natalie revealed on her social media that the baby is expected in January next year.

Check out Rajiv Lakshman's Instagram post:

Raghu Ram got married to Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio in Goa in December 2018. They got married in a traditional South Indian wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. The two met in 2011 after Raghu had come across videos of her singing on YouTube. Prior to this Raghu was married to actress Sugandha Garg who he claimed was the first to know about his relationship with Natalie. The couple has been vacationing in Canada where Raghu has also been getting around meeting Natalie's family.

Check out Raghu Ram's Instagram picture below: