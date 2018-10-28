Rahman calls 2.0 the fifth force, here's what it means!

This morning, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman put out a tweet saying that 'The Fifth Force is Coming'. He also carried a creative which confirmed that the trailer of 2.0 would be launched on the 3rd of November, but there seems to be an interesting explanation behind the fifth force that he is actually referring to.

In science, there are four conventionally accepted fundamental forces that form the basis of all known interactions in nature: gravitational, electromagnetic, strong nuclear, and weak nuclear forces. Thanks to the research that has been carried out over the years, some scientists have speculated that a fifth force exists as something that doesn't fit existing theories. While the characteristics of this force are still unknown, they've stated that it could possess powers that are entirely new to the scene. By referring to 2.0 as the fifth force, the team says that what is coming is a super powerful and advanced force that will take us by surprise.

The team has been planning a terrific promotional plan to launch the trailer in Chennai, even though all the developments have been kept in secrecy. Along with the trailer, the third song from the film is also expected to be launched. It is sung by Bamba Bakiya (who crooned the recent hit Simtaangaran from Sarkar) along with AR Rahman's son Ameen.