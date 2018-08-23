Rahul's Gandhigiri in Germany makes Mrs. Funnybones go twinkle about it

When Rahul Gandhi hugged Narendra Modi recently, we thought that was the end of it. But looks like, we were wrong and the President of Indian National Congress was just getting started. Rahul, who is currently in Germany on a round of programmes, talked about his 'in'famous hug and more and stated how forgiveness is the key to everything. However, looks like someone back here was waiting to take a jibe. Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones had her own take on Rahul Gandhi and his current fetish for hugs.

I have a feeling he is trying to demolish ‘Amma’ Mata Amritanandamayi’s hugging record :) https://t.co/n9LZEEKG5q — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 23, 2018

Well, for those who do not know the reference that Twinkle Khanna has thrown in here, fret not, we'll tell you. Mata Amritanandamayi, who is also fondly called Amma by her followers, is a spiritual guru. And the reason Twinkle compared the guru and Rahul Gandhi is because Amma's way of giving darshana is by hugging people. So, you get the drift.

Given Mata Amritanandamayi blesses people by hugging them, she must have done it countless times, on a daily basis. Umm, if Rahul has truly started hugging people to prove his point, looks like Twinkle's jibe may just turn into a reality.

Anyway, keep hugging Rahul, and keep humouring Twinkle, we enjoy both.