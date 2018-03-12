Raid’s Nit Khair Manga is the perfect Sufi number for the season of love

Ajay Devgn’s first film of the year is set to hit the screens soon and the makes are keeping fans engaged with regular updates. The second song of Devgn’s Raid titled Nit Khair Manga is out and it’s a sufi love song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The new version penned by Manoj Muntashir and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, has been picturised on Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz. The song offers a glimpse into the life of the onscreen couple and focuses on the love, care and warmth they share in the film. The song has been shot across Lucknow including places like Hussainabad Clock Tower, Rumi Darwaza, Bada Imambada, Kudiya Ghat and Residency.

Ajay took to his Twitter account to drop the song. The first song, Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Ave, was released by the makers of Raid on Valentine’s Day. The latest one, just like Sanu Ek Pal and Baadshaho’s Rashke Qamar, is a track from Pakistani music legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Raid is based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids of the country. The film explores the struggle of an honest Income Tax Officer has to go through while conducting a raid on one of the wealthy goons in the city.

The movie in being presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial has been produced by Panorama Studios Production along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Raid releases on 16th March 2018.