Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Pakistan to be bought by the provincial government

In a recent move, the provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has planned to buy 25 pre-partition era buildings which included the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood stars Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar respectively. The move was taken into consideration after the buildings were declared as national heritage. In the latest development, the government has allocated Rs 61 crore for buying 25 pre-partition era buildings which have archaeological importance

Talking about their home, Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. The haveli was built before the Partition of British India, between 1918 and 1922, by the legendary actor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. Whereas Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral home which is also over 100 years-old is also located in Peshawar's Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The house which is now in shambles was declared as national heritage under the Federal Antiquities Act in 2014 by the Nawaz Sharif government.

According to reports, the Department of Archaeology will be given a grant of Rs 70 lakh to prepare a likelihood report of the buildings during the current economic cycle. After the approval of likelihood report, the process to buy these buildings will begin. Accordingly, there are as many as 77 buildings which have been declared as a national heritage by the provisional government, of which 52 are government-owned property while 25 are owned by locals.