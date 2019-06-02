Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 12.57 pm June 02 2019, 12.57 pm

The ‘Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema’, Raj Kapoor, set a trend in Bollywood with milestone movies like Sangam, Shree 420, Awara and Teesri Kasam. Also named as the ‘Showman of the Millenium’, he lived only in the world of films and was loved not only by the Indian audiences but also enjoyed a gigantic fan base in other countries as well. For his contributions to the Hindi film industry, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987 and Padma Bhushan in 1971. Sadly, he is not among us today. He might have left the world years back but his legacy will continue. Sunday marked the legendary actor-filmmaker’s 31st death anniversary and son Rishi Kapoor penned a sweet note for his late father.

Taking to Twitter early in the morning, Rishi shared two pictures. One is a still of Raj Kapoor from his film Mera Naam Joker and another is a grey scale extremely old image of the father-son duo that sees the late actor planting a sweet kiss on the junior Kapoor’s cheek. “…Par hum tumhare rahenge sada,” wrote Rishi in Hindi.

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor’s tweet for Raj Kapoor here:

..........पर हम तुम्हारे रहेंगे सदा। डिसेम्बर १४ १९२४ ( पेशावर ) - जून २ १९८८ ( नई दिल्ली ) pic.twitter.com/gQOCxFNVgh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 1, 2019

The 102 Not Out actor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. Of late, we have been seeing multiple celebrities from Bollywood dropping in to see him. After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, ace designer Manish Malhotra visited the actor recently.