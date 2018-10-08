Rajat Kapoor accused of inappropriate behaviour with journalist, issues apology

India is witnessing a #metoo movement of its own kind. Women from all walks of life have now taken the internet by storm as they finally muster the courage and open up on abuses they were keeping discreet all these days. But what comes around as a more disheartening fact is how artistes we hold dear to us have at such unforgivable faults. After AIB comedians, singer Kailash Kher and author Chetan Bhagat, actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor is now accused of inappropriate behaviour by a journalist.

Allegedly, in 2007, during a phone interview with a TOI journalist based out of Gujarat, he asked her, 'are you as sexy as you sound?' The journalist also claims, Kapoor called her several times later, asking her to shoot a film for him.

The revelation was made by journalist Sandhya Menon who received a message from the concerned woman, whose name has not been revealed.

I don't even know any more. Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor Two separate and different accounts pic.twitter.com/nBjNOsun3j — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 7, 2018

Kapoor took to Twitter and apologised. "If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person," he wrote.

I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

Comedian Utsav Chakraborty who sent women intimate pictures and texts without their consent as well has apologised on social media. But does an apology help? That's the answer we all are seeking now!