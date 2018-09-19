Rajat Kapoor takes us back in time to when he was a dreamer

A writer, director, producer and an actor; Rajat Kapoor is a man who dons many hats. It indeed makes us proud to note that the man who grew up in a lower-middle class family, is now a multiple-National Award winner. Right from his directional debut Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One (1997), he has just evolved as a filmmaker. And speaking of his obsession with filmmaking, it all started at the age of 13 when Mr Kapoor was ‘dreaming of being a filmmaker’.

13.

dreaming of being a film maker pic.twitter.com/xHr649IlBo — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) September 18, 2018

Kapoor walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his teens. It is astonishing to see that his strikingly sharp features are still intact and it is only the age that has changed. The passion to reach heights as a filmmaker is clearly visible in 13-year-old Rajat Kapoor’s deep thoughtful eyes.

Kapoor was last seen in Mulk, where he essayed the role of a cop and garnered wide applause for his performance. The film had Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor sharing the screen space for the first time and was released on August 3. He now has How About A Kiss in his kitty, the details of which are yet to be unveiled.