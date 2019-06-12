Nilofar Shaikh June 12 2019, 6.51 pm June 12 2019, 6.51 pm

Rajeev Khandelwal is one of those handsome actors of Indian television. He became a household name from his daily soap – Kahiin To Hoga - alongside Aamna Shariff. The show was created by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. The romantic drama series garnered immense fame for both the lead actors. Rajeev Khandelwal, in a recent interview, talked about his journey as an actor.

In an interaction with Indian Express, the actor spoke about his long journey in the acting industry. When Rajeev Khandelwal was asked what inspired him to become an actor, he replied that it was his own failure on stage that inspired him. He further added, "I went up on stage and couldn’t perform beyond 30 or 40 seconds. I was booed away. I didn’t know how to show my face. It is more like salvaging my lost pride than when I was a tiny tot actually. I was in class 4. I told myself that I will become an actor, but then that was more out of childishness or whatever. But it always stayed with me. So, probably my whole life is a kind of redemption of sorts because of that failure."

Rajeev Khandelwal was also seen in several other shows on television. Like Left Right Left and Sacch Ka Saamna. After receiving loads of positive feedback, he moved to Bollywood. The actor did some of his most challenging roles in Bollywood movies. He made his Bollywood debut from the movie titled Aamir. Rajeev was also part of other movies like Table No 21 and Shaitan.