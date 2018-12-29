Rajesh Khanna birth anniversary: Twinkle Khanna shares a heartwarming post with an old picture of her late father

Babumoshai…..zindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye….

He truly lived a big life; one full of success, admiration and love. Rajesh Khanna, the first ever superstar of Bollywood, or the one who was fondly called as Kaka, lived in every fan's heart for ages. With his iconic characters in films like Anand, Aaradhana, Kati Patang, Bawarchi, Ittefaq and many more; he proved to be irreplaceable. December 29, 2018 marks his 76th birth anniversary. Ironically, his daughter Twinkle Khanna too was born on the same day.

On this occasion, Twinkle took to social media to share her tribute to her late father. Sharing an old picture of the legendary star, Twinkle wrote, "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever." A closer look at the picture you would know the amount of fan following Kaka enjoyed. With people gathering outside his house, climbing rooftops of the adjoining building just to get his glimpse, that was Rajesh Khanna for all of us.

Cashing on this occasion, Akshay Kumar too shared a heartwarming post on social media to wish both the Khanna stars. He too shared an old picture of Rajesh Khanna with Twinkle and thanked him for "giving him this precious one."

Born on December 29, 1942, Rajesh Khanna's original name was Jatin Khanna. Acting was always in his destiny and he was the only star who managed to give 15 consecutive hit films as a solo lead. No superstar, not even Khans, have managed to break this record as of yet. Aakhri Khat marked his debut film in 1966 and from there on, there was no looking back for him. He went on to do 168 feature films in his career. However, apart from his prolific career in films, Mr Khanna made it to the headlines for his personal life too. From his affair with Anju Mahendra to his marriage with Dimple Kapadia, everything made it to the news. Post his split with Dimple Kapadia, Mr Khanna was linked to Tina Munim.

Before he breathed his last, he was said to be associated with a woman named Anita Advani who was apparently in a live-in relationship with the actor. And then as he had said, "maut toh ek pal hai," in one moment, he was gone forever.